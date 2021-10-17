Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.28 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in UDR by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in UDR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in UDR by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UDR opened at $53.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,079.02, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

