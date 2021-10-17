Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Textron during the second quarter worth $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 97.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

