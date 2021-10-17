Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.68 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Celanese by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 4.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of CE opened at $164.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.57.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.