Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 398,420 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.37.

NYSE TECK opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.96 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $29.48.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.