Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($2.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PLSE stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.65. 34,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,645. The firm has a market cap of $640.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 67,501 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

