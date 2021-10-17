Qtum Market Capitalization Hits $1.23 Billion (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $171.95 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $12.50 or 0.00020480 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,820,107 coins and its circulating supply is 98,786,304 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.