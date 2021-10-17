Quant (QNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $74.39 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $3.66 billion and approximately $74.39 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quant has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $303.08 or 0.00486733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001004 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.64 or 0.01088252 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

