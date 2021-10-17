Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.24). Quanterix reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ QTRX traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $51.71. 180,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 1.52. Quanterix has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $92.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.29.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $836,540. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

