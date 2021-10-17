Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Short Interest Update

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the September 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ QSI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,897. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78. Quantum-Si has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.