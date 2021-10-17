Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 12.8% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,130,000 after buying an additional 157,246 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth $1,938,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 7.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 60.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of Greif stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average is $61.96.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.