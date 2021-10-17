Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 28,393 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,393 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,851,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,452,000 after buying an additional 81,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,326,000 after buying an additional 36,271 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,539 shares of company stock worth $830,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.70. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

