Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 190,249 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190,249 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on OFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

