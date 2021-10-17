Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Stock Position Lifted by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) by 351.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624,529 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP owned about 2.14% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 121,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GMBT opened at $9.89 on Friday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.