QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Tops $0.0138 on Exchanges

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and $26,412.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.19 or 0.00208286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00092156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

