Quiztok Price Reaches $0.0128 on Top Exchanges (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Quiztok has a total market cap of $21.73 million and $1.16 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 99.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

QTCON is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,036,716 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

