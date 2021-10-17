Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $70.94 million and $2.94 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00004976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00068059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00072796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00105563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,714.09 or 0.99660062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.08 or 0.06208147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00025437 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 23,401,185 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

