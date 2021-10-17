Raiden Network Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $952,624.00 (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $41.65 million and approximately $952,624.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022571 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.99 or 0.00289168 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 93.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

