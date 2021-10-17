RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.67.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $32.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $970.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.39 per share, for a total transaction of $46,300.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $89,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,475 shares of company stock worth $75,894 and have sold 169,003 shares worth $5,715,179. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

