Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to report sales of $2.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.52 billion. Raymond James reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year sales of $9.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $9.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.31 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. raised their price target on Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Raymond James by 117.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,445,000 after buying an additional 100,162 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RJF opened at $100.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average is $89.49. Raymond James has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $101.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

