Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.92.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 52,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $90.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.12. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $137.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

