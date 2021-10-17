Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) Short Interest Down 29.4% in September

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Reading International were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Reading International alerts:

Shares of RDIB traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. 25,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,575. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. Reading International has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.