RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 443,300 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 644,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 323,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

NASDAQ:RNWK traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 144,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,450. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $72.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.46.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealNetworks in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.