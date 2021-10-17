Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O opened at $69.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

