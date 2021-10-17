Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.43 Million

Brokerages expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to announce sales of $277.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $274.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.62 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $200.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CL King began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

In other news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,126 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth $33,796,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth $33,796,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 227,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,869,000 after buying an additional 180,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRGB opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $324.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.93.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.