ReddCoin Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $73.07 million and $197,711.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,916.66 or 1.00026133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00053232 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.81 or 0.00306863 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.15 or 0.00511089 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.45 or 0.00191070 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008065 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001966 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000983 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

