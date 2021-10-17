Refinable (FINE) Reaches Market Cap of $19.32 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000772 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Refinable has traded up 147.7% against the dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $19.32 million and $3.43 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00067999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00072567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00105701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,865.23 or 0.99819050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.98 or 0.06192613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025297 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.