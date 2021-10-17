Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Short Interest Update

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the September 15th total of 5,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 828,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

NASDAQ REG opened at $70.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average is $65.05. Regency Centers has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $71.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,636 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Regency Centers by 8.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Regency Centers by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

