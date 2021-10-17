Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RHE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 57,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.07. Regional Health Properties has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $27.72.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Regional Health Properties by 124.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business consists of leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities.

