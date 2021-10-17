Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,861 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $16,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,836,000 after acquiring an additional 256,473 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,767,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,825,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,051,000 after acquiring an additional 188,519 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,205,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 448,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,519,000 after acquiring an additional 146,979 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

NYSE RGA opened at $120.91 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.