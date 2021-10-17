Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Shares Sold by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP reduced its holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.14% of Reinvent Technology Partners worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Reinvent Technology Partners by 27.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the second quarter worth about $132,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTP traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $8.66. 3,837,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,552. Reinvent Technology Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

