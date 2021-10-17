Rentberry (BERRY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $98.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $274,316.59 and $98.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00042373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00198574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00089178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

