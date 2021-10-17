Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Republic Services by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,625,000 after buying an additional 792,584 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,165,000 after buying an additional 706,837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after buying an additional 374,635 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Republic Services by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,445,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,576,000 after buying an additional 347,881 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

Republic Services stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $129.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

