Reserve Rights Price Tops $0.0353 (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $464.17 million and approximately $38.96 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00042825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.64 or 0.00200167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00090232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,998,943 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

