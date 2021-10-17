Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 773,300 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 565,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
RSVR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.99. 35,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,453. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49.
Several brokerages recently commented on RSVR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
Reservoir Media Company Profile
Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc
Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.