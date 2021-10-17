Reviewing BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) & Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO)

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get BTRS alerts:

This table compares BTRS and Luokung Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -14.16 Luokung Technology $18.26 million 19.64 -$39.87 million N/A N/A

BTRS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Luokung Technology.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -23.07% -11.26% Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

BTRS has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luokung Technology has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BTRS and Luokung Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 8 0 2.89 Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTRS currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.92%. Given BTRS’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.8% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.