Reviewing ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) & Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ClearPoint Neuro and Longview Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00 Longview Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

ClearPoint Neuro currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.88%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Longview Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Longview Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -63.68% -39.58% -18.89% Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Longview Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 31.31 -$6.78 million ($0.43) -41.77 Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Longview Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ClearPoint Neuro.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

