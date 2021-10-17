Reviewing Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Intuit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $111.28 million 16.74 -$12.60 million $0.14 214.21 Intuit $9.63 billion 15.65 $2.06 billion $7.56 73.04

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Grid Dynamics. Intuit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grid Dynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -6.55% 9.48% 8.42% Intuit 21.41% 24.31% 14.84%

Risk and Volatility

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grid Dynamics and Intuit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Intuit 0 6 17 0 2.74

Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus price target of $25.20, suggesting a potential downside of 15.97%. Intuit has a consensus price target of $555.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.66%. Given Intuit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intuit is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Intuit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intuit beats Grid Dynamics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture. Grid Dynamics Holdings was founded by Victoria Livschitz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment includes do-it-yourself and assisted TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Credit Karma segment serves consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of credit card, home, auto and personal loan, and insurance products; online savings and checking accounts. The ProConnect segment serves professional accountants in the U.S. and Canada, who are essential to both small business success and tax preparation and filing. The company was founded by Scott D. Cook and Thomas A. Proulx in March 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

