Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 34.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVMD opened at $26.95 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

