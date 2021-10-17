REVV One Day Trading Volume Reaches $956,783.00 (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One REVV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, REVV has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. REVV has a market capitalization of $38.42 million and $956,783.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00042706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00199776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00090512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

