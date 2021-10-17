RigoBlock Price Tops $0.93 (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. One RigoBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RigoBlock has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $6,388.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RigoBlock has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00067654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00072579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00105488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,741.13 or 0.99506561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.48 or 0.06186658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00025332 BTC.

About RigoBlock

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com . RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock

RigoBlock Coin Trading

