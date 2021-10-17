Rio DeFi (RFUEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.38 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

