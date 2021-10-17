RioDeFi Price Reaches $0.0501 (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $14.59 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00042556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00199096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00090736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 291,000,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.