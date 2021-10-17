RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Shares Purchased by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,448 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 7.39% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMGC. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $228,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $3,488,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $2,940,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $4,410,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $7,350,000.

RMGC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

