Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Price Hits $0.0545

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $27,520.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00042892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00200232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00090433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CRYPTO:RVF) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

