Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report $1.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $7.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Argus began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.62.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,797 shares of company stock worth $5,391,814 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,251,000 after acquiring an additional 119,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,237,000 after acquiring an additional 142,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $314.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $230.68 and a 12 month high of $327.20. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.16.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

