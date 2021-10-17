Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,100 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the September 15th total of 222,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,429,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RYCEY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,177,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,431. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.56.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.