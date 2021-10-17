Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,100 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the September 15th total of 222,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,429,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of RYCEY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,177,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,431. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.56.
RYCEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
