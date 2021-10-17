Rope ($ROPE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,922.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. Rope has a market cap of $340,127.17 and approximately $4,922.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for about $12.15 or 0.00019949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00068271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00072753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00106204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,068.78 or 1.00287461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.17 or 0.06204526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00025517 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

