Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Roper Technologies worth $506,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,571,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,987,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

NYSE:ROP opened at $467.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $470.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.