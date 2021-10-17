Router Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $1.41 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $24.32 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.30 or 0.00005559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00067946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00071801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00104660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,682.57 or 1.00450204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,674.51 or 0.06184481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025676 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

