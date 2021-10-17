Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stake Reduced by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.22% of Royal Gold worth $16,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGLD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Royal Gold by 97.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,902 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 30.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after acquiring an additional 821,293 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $37,906,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 87.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after acquiring an additional 302,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 376.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 198,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 156,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.32.

Shares of RGLD opened at $98.96 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average is $113.46.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.